With Christmas approaching, this would be a good time to check and
see if the state of Florida is holding some of your money.
The
state of Florida estimates that one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds from
a forgotten financial account, totaling nearly 2.7 billion dollars in unclaimed
funds.
The
state of Florida is holding cash and property belonging to Florida residents
including money from old bank accounts, legal settlements, and deposits paid to
utility companies.
They
also hold on to unclaimed property like jewelry, coin collections and antiques.
Property
that is unclaimed for at least 3 years after being found in abandoned safe
deposit boxes goes to auction.
The
money raised during the auction will still be yours – the state holds on to the
cash until it’s claimed.
Last
month alone more than $39 million in
unclaimed property was returned to Floridians.
If
you would like to find out if the state is holding any of your money, just go
on-line to www.FLtreasurehunt.gov and type in your name.
It
takes just a few seconds and you can see whether you have some money waiting
for you.
