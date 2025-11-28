November is Manatee awareness month in Florida, and helping protect manatee is as easy as buying a manatee license plate or a 5-dollar manatee decal.
The fee collected during the purchase of a manatee license plate goes directly into the Save the Manatee Trust Fund, which is a key source of funding for the State's manatee-related research, rescue, and conservation activities.
You can purchase the plates at your local Tax Collector’s office.
There is also a manatee decal available through the tax collector’s office.
Every Summer, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers new decals to benefit the manatee program.
This is the 33rd year FWC decals have been created for the Save the Manatee Trust Fund.
This year’s decals highlight best practices for protecting the iconic species while enjoying Florida’s extensive waterways and beaches.
“Manatee Manners” reminds boaters to mind manatees by observing them from a distance, being cautious near seagrass beds and warm-water refuges, avoiding approaching manatees, and not offering food or water to manatees.
The decals are available at local tax collector's offices or you can order them online by going to www.MyFWC.com/Manatee
