The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended on Sunday, and we managed to make it through the season without any major storms.
In fact, the 2025 season was notable for being the first since 2015 without any U.S. hurricane landfalls.
Only one tropical storm, Chantal, made landfall in South Carolina on July 6th.
The season featured 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.
Three of the storms were cat 5, which tied for the second-most on record for the Atlantic basin.
The most damaging storm of the season, and one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, was Hurricane Melissa which hit Jamaica in late October.
The Storm did over 10 billion dollars in damages to the island and killed over 100 people.
In fact, the 2025 season was notable for being the first since 2015 without any U.S. hurricane landfalls.
Only one tropical storm, Chantal, made landfall in South Carolina on July 6th.
The season featured 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.
Three of the storms were cat 5, which tied for the second-most on record for the Atlantic basin.
The most damaging storm of the season, and one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, was Hurricane Melissa which hit Jamaica in late October.
The Storm did over 10 billion dollars in damages to the island and killed over 100 people.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment