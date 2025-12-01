The Port St. Joe Tigersharks will be heading to Sumterville, Florida on Friday to face off against Fort White in the championship game of the Rural Florida Invitational Tournament.
The Tigersharks won a berth in the championship game after beating the Holmes County Blue Devils 33 to 20 last Friday night.
Before that they beat Central 37 to nothing.
The Tigersharks are now 6 and 5 on the season.
Their opponent, Fort White, has 7 wins and 4 losses on the season.
Friday’s game is schedule to be played at 1 PM at the Villages Charter School in Sumterville.
We will carry the game live on Oyster Radio 106.5 FM.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
