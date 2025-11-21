Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from Gulf and Franklin Counties.
Red Tide was found in High concentrations in 1 water sample taken from Eagle Harbor in Gulf County, as well as in medium concentrations in 10 water samples taken from in and around the St. Joe Bay from November 13th through the 18th.
It was also found in Gulf County in low concentrations in three water samples, very low concentrations in two water samples, and at background levels in two more water samples.
Fish kills attributed to Red Tide were reported in Gulf County to the state’s fish kill hotline.
Red tide was also found in low Concentrations in water samples taken South of St. Vincent Island and in low concentrations south of 13-mile road on the western end of Franklin County
The Franklin County water samples were taken on November 17th.
On November 20th, the Florida Department of Agriculture issued a harmful algal bloom closure of the Approved Winter West Shellfish Lease Harvest Area in the Apalachicola Bay because of red tide.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
