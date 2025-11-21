The Franklin County Humane Society, along with the Gulf County Humane Society and the Wakulla Animal Group will hold a tri-county pet wellness day tomorrow at the Franklin County animal shelter on Highway 65.
The groups will provide a number of services for dogs and cats.
There will be free rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats – donated by the Tucker Foundation.
There will also be DAPPV shots for dogs.
The DAPPV vaccine is a combination vaccine that protects dogs against Distemper, Hepatitis and respiratory disease, Parainfluenza, and Parvovirus.
There will also be free microchips for dogs.
You can also get spy and neuter vouchers for dogs and cats.
The event will run from 10 till 2.
Remember, dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier.
The Humane society said that the county will also close the nearby gun range during the event to make sure the animals are as comfortable as possible.
