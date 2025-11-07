Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from
the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County and has now been found in Franklin County
waters, too.
Red Tide was found in 7 water samples taken from in and around the St. Joe Bay on November the 4th.
Red Tide was found in High Concentrations near Pig Island and Black’s Island.
Red tide was found in medium concentrations from water samples taken from mid St. Joseph Bay as well as from samples taken near Patton Bayou, and Eagle Harbor.
It was found in low concentrations from samples taken from Indian Pass.
Red tide was also found in background Concentrations in water samples taken off of Sand Island, west of West Pass, and Marsh Island, about 1 and a half miles northwest of St. George Sound in Franklin County.
The Franklin County water samples were taken on November 5th.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported to FWC's Fish Kill Hotline in Gulf County this week.
The Florida Department of Health is alerting people to avoid swimming or wading in the affected water.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing, and pets with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
Friday, November 7, 2025
Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County and has now been found in Franklin County waters, too
Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from
the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County and has now been found in Franklin County
waters, too.
No comments:
Post a Comment