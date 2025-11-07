The
Carrabelle Lighthouse Association will celebrate the birthday of the Crooked
River Lighthouse this Saturday evening at Lanternfest.
The unique festival will feature over 100 colorful
lanterns to mark the 130th birthday of the lighthouse.
Special activities include live bluegrass music
with the band the Bottom Dollar Boys.
The Tallahassee State College Dance Company will
also return to the festival with their glow in the dark performance.
And there are nighttime climbs on the Crooked
River lighthouse and you’ll be able to check out the Fresnel lens exhibit at
the lighthouse museum.
There will also be food trucks on site.
Lanternfest will be held from 6 to 10 on Saturday
night at the Crooked River Lighthouse at 1975 Highway 98, just west of
Carrabelle Beach.
Admission is 15 dollars in advance or 20 dollars at
the gate.
You can get tickets in advance at www.crookedriverlighthouse.com
or at the lighthouse gift shop.
