Friday, November 7, 2025

The Carrabelle Lighthouse Association will celebrate the birthday of the Crooked River Lighthouse this Saturday evening at Lanternfest

                The Carrabelle Lighthouse Association will celebrate the birthday of the Crooked River Lighthouse this Saturday evening at Lanternfest.

 

The unique festival will feature over 100 colorful lanterns to mark the 130th birthday of the lighthouse.

 

Special activities include live bluegrass music with the band the Bottom Dollar Boys.

 

The Tallahassee State College Dance Company will also return to the festival with their glow in the dark performance.

 

And there are nighttime climbs on the Crooked River lighthouse and you’ll be able to check out the Fresnel lens exhibit at the lighthouse museum.

 

There will also be food trucks on site.

 

Lanternfest will be held from 6 to 10 on Saturday night at the Crooked River Lighthouse at 1975 Highway 98, just west of Carrabelle Beach.

 

Admission is 15 dollars in advance or 20 dollars at the gate.

 

You can get tickets in advance at www.crookedriverlighthouse.com or at the lighthouse gift shop.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment