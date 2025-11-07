Friday, November 7, 2025

The Gulf council has agreed to extend the existing commercial shrimp permit moratorium for an additional 10 years

The moratorium was put in place in 2006 because high fuel prices and reduced shrimp prices were hurting the gulf shrimp industry.

Regulators felt limiting the number of shrimp boats allowed to work in federal waters would allow the fishery to again become profitable for the remaining participants.

NOAA Fisheries says the moratorium has also indirectly lowered bycatch levels of juvenile red snapper and sea turtles.

The moratorium on new permits is scheduled to end next October and regulators say that extending the moratorium will maintain the biological, social, and economic benefits currently achieved under the moratorium while also promoting stability and efficiency in the fishery.

The Amendment will be transmitted to the secretary of Commerce for consideration and implementation as soon as practicable.

 




