The Gulf council has agreed to extend the existing commercial
shrimp permit moratorium for an additional 10 years.
The
moratorium was put in place in 2006 because high fuel prices and reduced shrimp
prices were hurting the gulf shrimp industry.
Regulators
felt limiting the number of shrimp boats allowed to work in federal waters
would allow the fishery to again become profitable for the remaining
participants.
NOAA
Fisheries says the moratorium has also indirectly lowered bycatch levels of
juvenile red snapper and sea turtles.
The
moratorium on new permits is scheduled to end next October and regulators say
that extending the moratorium will maintain the biological, social, and
economic benefits currently achieved under the moratorium while also promoting
stability and efficiency in the fishery.
The
Amendment will be transmitted to the secretary of Commerce for consideration
and implementation as soon as practicable.
