If you want to save
4 percent on your taxes remember to pay before the end of the month.
The tax rolls opened this month for Ad
valorem, personal property and centrally assessed properties for all areas of
Franklin Counties.
If you pay those your taxes before
November the 30th you get a 4 percent discount.
If you pay before December 31st, you get
3 percent off.
Pay before January 31st and its 2 percent
off, pay before the end of February, and it’s still a 1 percent discount.
Wait till April, however, and penalties
will begin to accrue.
You can pay your taxes at the County tax
collector's office in Apalachicola or at the courthouse annex in Carrabelle.
Statements were mailed to all property
owners at their last known address before November the 1st.
If you haven't received your tax bill, be
sure to contact the tax collector’s office as soon as possible.
