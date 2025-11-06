Gulf Council Recommends 10-Year Extension on the Moratorium on Federal Gulf Commercial Shrimp Permits

For Immediate Release
November 5, 2025
The Gulf Council took final action on Shrimp Amendment 19 which considers what action to take when the moratorium on the issuance of new federal Gulf commercial shrimp permits expires on October 26, 2026. The Council decided to extend the moratorium for 10 years, until October 26, 2036. The 10-year extension is expected to maintain biological, social, and economic benefits currently achieved under the moratorium while also promoting stability and efficiency in the fishery.
This Amendment will be transmitted to the secretary of Commerce for consideration and implementation as soon as practicable.
