FWC proposes changes for spotted seatrout management

At its November meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) proposed new management regions and regulation changes for spotted seatrout. The proposed new regions would allow the FWC to better capture local differences in the fishery using an adaptive holistic management approach.
The proposed rule changes would:
- Establish nine management regions for spotted seatrout.
- Establish regional regulations for:
- Recreational bag limits and closed seasons.
- Recreational allowance of one fish over-slot.
- Commercial closed seasons.
“Taking an adaptive holistic approach to spotted seatrout management will continue the success FWC has seen with Florida’s redfish and snook fisheries,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto.
“This approach allows us to be fluid and reactive to the unique needs of each region,” said FWC Commissioner Preston Farrior. “We encourage our anglers to share their valuable input with FWC staff as we work together for the long-term sustainability of this important species.”
Staff will be hosting in-person and virtual workshops to gather input on the proposed rules ahead of a planned final rule hearing at the February Commission meeting. Below is a list of workshop dates and locations. In-person workshops will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. local time. The virtual webinars will begin at 6 p.m. ET and conclude by 8 p.m. ET. The public is encouraged to attend one of FWC’s in-person workshops or one of the virtual webinars.
Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Apalachicola: Franklin County Commission Chambers, 34 Forbes St.
Thursday, Nov. 13
- Crawfordville: Wakulla County Community Center, 318 Shadeville Road.
- Virtual webinar: Charlotte Harbor, Southwest and Southeast regions.
To join, visit: MyFWC.com/SaltwaterWorkshops.
Monday, Nov. 17
- Virtual webinar: Panhandle Region.
To join, visit: MyFWC.com/SaltwaterWorkshops.
Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Stuart: City of Stuart Commission Chambers, 121 SW Flagler Ave.
- Jacksonville: Mayport "William B. Gulliford” Community Center, 4875 Ocean St.
Wednesday, Nov. 19
- Sebastian: Sebastian Community Center, 1805 N. Central Ave.
- Titusville: Titusville Community Center, 4220 S. Hopkins Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 20
- New Smyrna Beach: Marine Discovery, 520 Barracuda Blvd.
- Augustine: St. Johns Agricultural Center, 3125 Agricultural Center Drive.
Monday, Dec. 1
- Virtual webinar: Big Bend Region.
To join, visit: MyFWC.com/SaltwaterWorkshops.
Monday, Dec. 8
- Virtual webinar: Tampa Bay and Sarasota Bay regions.
To join, visit: MyFWC.com/SaltwaterWorkshops.
Submit public comments on spotted seatrout regional management to the FWC Saltwater Public Comments page or email Marine@MyFWC.com.
For the full Commission Meeting Nov. 5-6 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.”
For current recreational spotted seatrout regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Spotted Seatrout.” This page includes the spotted seatrout annual reviews, which provide a summary of the fishery status in each proposed management region.
