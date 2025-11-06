Porch Fest Apalach raised over 46 thousand dollars this year for a local non-profit group called Aaron Meals – a new record for the one-day event.
Porch Fest is an outdoor concert series that brings a number of bands to Apalachicola for one day, where they perform at various locations around the city, including on people’s porches.
It was created during the pandemic as a safe way for people to get outside and listen to live music, and has since become an annual event that raises money for local non-profit groups.
This year’s event raised $46,414.04 for Aaron Meals, a group that delivers nutritious meals to over 350 food-insecure individuals in Franklin County every week.
Since Porch Fest is free to attend, the money was raised through the generosity of donors, sponsors, and music fans.
Porch Fest also thanked all of the musicians, porch owners, volunteers, food vendors, the City of Apalachicola, the Apalachicola Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for helping to make this year's event a success.
Next year’s event will begin on October 10th.
Porch Fest is an outdoor concert series that brings a number of bands to Apalachicola for one day, where they perform at various locations around the city, including on people’s porches.
It was created during the pandemic as a safe way for people to get outside and listen to live music, and has since become an annual event that raises money for local non-profit groups.
This year’s event raised $46,414.04 for Aaron Meals, a group that delivers nutritious meals to over 350 food-insecure individuals in Franklin County every week.
Since Porch Fest is free to attend, the money was raised through the generosity of donors, sponsors, and music fans.
Porch Fest also thanked all of the musicians, porch owners, volunteers, food vendors, the City of Apalachicola, the Apalachicola Police Department, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for helping to make this year's event a success.
Next year’s event will begin on October 10th.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment