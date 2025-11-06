Gulf Council Recommends Continuing Requirement for Venting Tools or Descending Devices

For Immediate Release
November 6, 2025
The Gulf Council took final action to require commercial and recreational fishermen to possess a venting tool or descending device that is rigged and ready for use when fishing for reef fish in the federal waters of the Gulf of America. These requirements will replace regulations required by the DESCEND Act which is scheduled to expire in January of 2026. The use of descending devices or venting tools reduces release mortality of many reef fish, resulting in increased conservation and sustainability of reef fish stocks.
This Amendment will be transmitted to the secretary of Commerce for consideration and implementation as soon as practicable.
