FWC approves Phase II changes to Marine Special Activity License program

At its November meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved Phase II changes to improve the Marine Special Activity License (SAL) program.
These changes include:
- Updating and making clarifications to streamline the licensing process.
- Updating eligibility requirements.
- Establishing general license conditions and restrictions for all SAL types.
- Providing additional transparency to applicants on the genetic risk assessment for evaluating proposed release activities.
The rules governing the Marine SAL program are being updated in three phases. The changes approved by the FWC conclude Phase II, and Phase I changes were approved at the December 2024 meeting. Staff plan to bring Phase III updates for the Marine SAL program before the Commission in early 2026.
We encourage all interested parties who would like to provide feedback on additional changes to the Marine SAL program rules to submit comments or recommendations for Phase III through MyFWC.com/
For the full Commission Meeting Nov. 5-6 agenda, including links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”
No comments:
Post a Comment