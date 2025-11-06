Let's Show Our Thanks - Mexico Beach eNewsletter | NOVEMBER 2025

A party without cake is really just a meeting.
—Julia Child
Civilization was built around wheat—around people not settling down and being nomadic. Baking is one of the oldest professions
—Paul Hollywood
Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread, and pumpkin pie.
—Jim Davis
A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand.
—Barbara Johnson
An apron is just a cape on backwards.
—Unknown
Remember, no matter what life throws at us, we can always bake a cake.
—Sarah Ban Breathnach
I’ve never met a problem a cupcake couldn’t fix.
—Sarah Ockler
Anyone who gives you a cinnamon roll fresh out of the oven is a friend for life.
—Janet Clarkson
Love. Love and cherish life; also, eat the cake.
—Aaron Paul
There’s nothing better than cake, except more cake.
—Harry Truman
