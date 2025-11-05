The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday unanimously agreed to reestablish wild oyster harvesting in the Apalachicola Bay, at least to a limited extent.
The Bay has been closed to wild oyster harvest since 2020 after the local oyster population collapsed in 2013.
Since 2019, over $38 Million has been invested in projects to expedite the restoration of a sustainable oyster industry.
The FWC, this week, adopted a revised oyster management plan for Apalachicola Bay which will establish annual seasons based on oyster abundance—balancing the continued long-term recovery of the species and the local economy.
The reopening plan will allow a limited amount of commercial and recreational oyster harvesting in January and February, with future seasons being October – February moving forward.
Oyster harvesting will only be allowed on specific oyster bars that meet a minimum threshold of oyster abundance.
That includes about 95 acres of oyster bars with more than 400 bags of oysters per acre.
Oyster harvesters will need a commercial Apalachicola Bay Endorsement to commercially harvest oysters from the bay.
The state will also create an Apalachicola Bay Recreational Opportunity Permit for recreational harvesters who will be selected through a lottery process.
Commercial and recreational oyster harvesters will be able to apply for the initial 2026 harvest season beginning at 10 a.m. on November 10th.
Applications will be accepted through December 16th.
Commercial applicants can apply for the Apalachicola Bay Endorsement through the Commercial Licensing System and recreational fishermen can apply for the Apalachicola Bay Recreational Opportunity Permit on-line through GoOutdoorsFlorida.
