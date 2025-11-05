Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says his officers will be cracking down on people driving without a seat belt.
Driving without a seat belt is a primary offense, which means you can be pulled over for it.
In Florida, the penalty for not wearing a seat belt is a $30 fine for adults, but this increases to $60 if a passenger under 18 is not buckled or if a child five and under is not in a proper child restraint.
While the base fines are relatively low, the total cost after court costs and fees is usually over 100 dollars.
For a child safety seat violation, the driver also receives three points on their license.
Sheriff Smith said deputies will make seat belt enforcement a priority.
The sheriff said the purpose of the initiative is to make local roads safer for all drivers, so please obey the laws so they don't have to pull you over and give you a ticket.
