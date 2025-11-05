THE JOE CENTER FOR THE ARTS TO HOST MAGICAL BOOK LAUNCH FOR ‘ROXY THE FOX,’ A NEW CHRISTMAS STORY BY LOCAL AUTHOR AND ARTIST

Port St. Joe, Fla. —The Joe Center for the Arts is proud to announce the debut of a magical new Christmas story born from a community collaboration. The Joe will host the official book launch and storytelling event for Roxy the Fox on Friday, November 7, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM ET.
The community is invited to meet beloved local storyteller Robyn A. Rennick and celebrated artist Claire Ratliff, the creative team behind the book. Roxy the Fox brings to life a cherished family tale, now available for the first time in print and illustrated with stunning watercolors. The story has been a holiday tradition in Rennick’s family for over 15 years.
“‘Roxy the Fox was in trouble.’ That’s the line that has made four generations of my family lean in closer every Christmas,” says author Robyn Rennick. “For over 15 years, the story of Roxy and Granny Howard has been our tradition. When I decided to turn it into a book, I knew finding the perfect artist was everything.” The search for that perfect artist led Rennick to The Joe Center for the Arts, where she was introduced to Ratliff. The collaboration proved to be a perfect match. “Claire had spent time near my grandmother's home in southwest Virginia and instantly connected with the heart of the story,” Rennick explains. “It has been a match made in heaven. Her watercolors are pure magic.”
The launch event will feature two live storytellings by Rennick, a meet-and-greet with both the author and illustrator, refreshments, and book signing opportunities. This event is free and open to the public.
Event Details:
· What: Roxy the Fox Book Launch, Storytelling, and Signing
· Who: Author Robyn A. Rennick and Illustrator Claire Ratliff
· When: Friday, November 7, 2025, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET
· Where: The Joe Center for the Arts, 201 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL
· Cost: Free and open to the public
Join The Joe Center for the Arts to celebrate this wonderful community collaboration and be the first to hear the story of Roxy the Fox.
About The Joe Center for the Arts: The Joe Center for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts center dedicated to enriching the cultural and creative life of Gulf County and the Forgotten Coast through exhibitions, education, and community programming.
