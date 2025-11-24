There will be a sea turtle release on St. George Island on Tuesday morning.
The Florida Panhandle Marine Institute, which was formerly Gulf World Marine Institute, is releasing “Indy,” a juvenile green sea turtle and “Kite,” a subadult loggerhead sea turtle back into the gulf on Tuesday, November 25th at 11:00am.
The release will be held at the St. George Island State Park at the first large.
Kite is a subadult loggerhead sea turtle that has been in rehab at Panhandle Marine Institute three times.
Most recently on September 8th, when he was accidentally hooked by a fisherman at Russell-Fields Fishing Pier in Panama City Beach.
Kite was found to have fishing line wrapped around the right front flipper as well as multiple internal and external hooks which were removed by veterinary staff.
Indy was brought to the Panhandle Marine Institute in January with signs of trauma including exposed bone on the carapace and dying tissue from the cold temperatures on the tips of flippers, which is common in cold stunned turtles.
The turtles have been medically cleared by veterinary staff and have been cleared for release by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The public is invited to attend this event.
The Florida Panhandle Marine Institute, which was formerly Gulf World Marine Institute, is releasing “Indy,” a juvenile green sea turtle and “Kite,” a subadult loggerhead sea turtle back into the gulf on Tuesday, November 25th at 11:00am.
The release will be held at the St. George Island State Park at the first large.
Kite is a subadult loggerhead sea turtle that has been in rehab at Panhandle Marine Institute three times.
Most recently on September 8th, when he was accidentally hooked by a fisherman at Russell-Fields Fishing Pier in Panama City Beach.
Kite was found to have fishing line wrapped around the right front flipper as well as multiple internal and external hooks which were removed by veterinary staff.
Indy was brought to the Panhandle Marine Institute in January with signs of trauma including exposed bone on the carapace and dying tissue from the cold temperatures on the tips of flippers, which is common in cold stunned turtles.
The turtles have been medically cleared by veterinary staff and have been cleared for release by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The public is invited to attend this event.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment