Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Tom Morgan to the Northwest Florida Water Management District.
Tom is the Owner and Operator of Apalach Outfitters.
Previously, he served as the President of Residential Development for The St. Joe Company.
His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District is a 9-member board which oversees water issues across North Florida from the St. Marks River Basin in Jefferson County to the Perdido River in Escambia County.
Tom is the Owner and Operator of Apalach Outfitters.
Previously, he served as the President of Residential Development for The St. Joe Company.
His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District is a 9-member board which oversees water issues across North Florida from the St. Marks River Basin in Jefferson County to the Perdido River in Escambia County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment