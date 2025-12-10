A Great White Shark named Ripple, pinged in the Gulf off the Franklin County coast on Monday.
The 11 foot-6inch -long great white shark, is being tracked by a research group called OCEARCH.
The male shark is a sub adult, weighing 778 pounds and is quite the traveler.
Ripple was first tagged on September 30th, a few thousand miles north of us in Mahone Bay in Nova Scotia, but like many Canadians, decided to come to Florida for the winter.
A second great white is also being tracked in the Gulf, though it is staying closer to Pensacola.
She is an 11 foot 11-inch, 722-pound shark named Hannah.
You can follow Ripple and Hannah’s progress on-line at Ocearch.com.
https://www.ocearch.org/tracker/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
