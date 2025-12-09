The Friends of the Franklin County Public Libraries will hold their annual meeting on December 10th, and the meeting is open to the public.
The meeting will be held at 98 East Restaurant in Eastpoint.
The Friends of the Franklin County Public Libraries was established in 1994 and was instrumental in the building of two county libraries.
The current Carrabelle library building was opened in 2002 and the current Eastpoint building and administrative offices were opened in 2013.
The Friends also sponsors two soup, bread, and book sales each year and provide funding for the Summer Reading Program as well as other programs throughout the year.
The community and those who benefit from library services are encouraged to buy a membership and help support the Franklin County libraries.
For more information about the Friends group, or to join, visit their website at www.friendsfcpl.com
The meeting will be held at 98 East Restaurant in Eastpoint.
The Friends of the Franklin County Public Libraries was established in 1994 and was instrumental in the building of two county libraries.
The current Carrabelle library building was opened in 2002 and the current Eastpoint building and administrative offices were opened in 2013.
The Friends also sponsors two soup, bread, and book sales each year and provide funding for the Summer Reading Program as well as other programs throughout the year.
The community and those who benefit from library services are encouraged to buy a membership and help support the Franklin County libraries.
For more information about the Friends group, or to join, visit their website at www.friendsfcpl.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment