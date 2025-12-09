The Audubon
Society is looking for volunteers who want to take part in the annual
Apalachicola Christmas Bird Count that will be held in late December in our
area.
The Christmas Bird Count is the oldest and largest
wildlife survey in the world – this will be the 126th year the count has taken
place.
You do NOT need to be an expert on birds and bird
identification to take part.
Each team of birders will have a leader that is an
expert, and he or she will be responsible for identification of the birds.
There will also be one to three helpers for each
team who are responsible for recording data and spotting birds.
If you agree to take part, you may start before
sunrise so you can count owls, and end your day around sunset.
But the data you collect will help provide
information on the numbers and types of birds in our area and will help with
national and international studies on trends in bird populations.
The bird counts will be held in our area in the
Panacea area on December 18th and in the Port St. Joe and Cape San
Blas area on December 28th.
The Franklin County Bird Count is already full.
You can get more information and sign up on-line.
The bird count is very popular and space is limited
so sign up as soon as you can.
https://www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count
