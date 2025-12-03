A Panacea woman pleaded guilty this week to making false statements to acquire a firearm and conducting a straw purchase of two firearms and could face 15 years in prison for the crime.
56-year-old Michaela Nicole McMeans pleaded guilty to purchasing firearms for others who were legally prohibited from purchasing or possessing those weapons themselves.
McMeans became the subject of an investigation after two people who were prohibited from owning guns were arrested in the Panama City area.
One of the individuals is a convicted felon, the other a resident alien in the United States on a visa.
Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined both firearms had been acquired through a single purchase at a Panama City area firearms dealer in March 2025.
Investigators determined that McMeans purchased both firearms, and that she had represented in documentation filed at the time of the purchase that both firearms were for her personal use, when they were not.
After being confronted, McMeans admitted the handguns had been purchased on behalf of two individuals who she knew could not lawfully purchase firearms.
Sentencing is scheduled February 5, 2026, in federal court in Tallahassee.
