Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Looking for the perfect place to unwind, enjoy a drink, or catch live music by the bay? Look no further than Haughty Heron in Port St. Joe! Nestled next to the marina and overlooking St. Joseph Bay, this spot offers a full-service bar, a top-rated liquor store, and a lively waterfront beer garden.
What makes them stand out:
• Indoor bar with 7 big screens, plus outdoor seating for sunset views over the bay.
• Great selection of wines, craft beers, spirits — plus a walk-in humidor for cigars.
• Regular live music, events, and a relaxed “everyone’s a local” vibe.
Find them at: 117 Sailors Cove Dr, Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Call them at: (850) 229-3463
Visit them online at: www.haughtyheron.com
We’re proud to highlight The Haughty Heron as a valued member of our Chamber community — and a favorite gathering place for locals & visitors alike.
