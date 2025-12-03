Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Today’s featured Chamber member is Aimee V Photography, serving Gulf County and surrounding areas with exceptional portrait work.


Aimee VanGelder is a Port St. Joe–based portrait photographer who captures the heart of the Forgotten Coast through her beautiful family sessions, beach portraits, maternity photos, headshots, pet photography, and classic studio work. Her style is warm, authentic, and deeply rooted in showcasing the natural beauty and people of our community.


Whether you're updating family photos, celebrating a milestone, or looking for fresh branding imagery, Aimee brings creativity and professionalism to every session.


🌐 Explore her work or book a session: aimeevphoto.com

We’re proud to have Aimee capturing Gulf County’s people, places, and memories through her lens.


Looking for the perfect place to unwind, enjoy a drink, or catch live music by the bay? Look no further than Haughty Heron in Port St. Joe! Nestled next to the marina and overlooking St. Joseph Bay, this spot offers a full-service bar, a top-rated liquor store, and a lively waterfront beer garden.


What makes them stand out:

• Indoor bar with 7 big screens, plus outdoor seating for sunset views over the bay.

• Great selection of wines, craft beers, spirits — plus a walk-in humidor for cigars.

• Regular live music, events, and a relaxed “everyone’s a local” vibe.

Find them at: 117 Sailors Cove Dr, Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Call them at: (850) 229-3463


Visit them online at: www.haughtyheron.com


We’re proud to highlight The Haughty Heron as a valued member of our Chamber community — and a favorite gathering place for locals & visitors alike.


Looking to elevate your outdoor space? 𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗲’𝘀 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗣𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 & 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲𝘀 is your go-to source for custom patios, driveways, walkways, pool decks, and full-scale hardscapes here in Gulf County. Their expert team offers decorative and specialty paver and stone applications — from simple patios to elaborate outdoor designs.

850-258-4312

kilgoresbrickpavers.com


What they offer:

• Driveways, walkways, and patios

• Pool decks, retaining walls, and outdoor fireplaces

• Custom hardscape projects for homeowners and contractors alike


If you’ve been dreaming of a beautiful outdoor living space — from a classic patio to a complete stone-and-paver transformation — Kilgore’s Brick Pavers & Tile has the materials, craftsmanship, and expertise to bring it to life.

Let’s show them some Chamber support and keep building Gulf County’s outdoor charm!



