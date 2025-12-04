The Franklin County Adult Education
program is celebrating its most recent success story.
The program is recognizing Remi Turner of Carrabelle, the fourth Adult Education Graduate of the 2025-26 School Year.
Remi has shown exceptional commitment, successfully balancing the
responsibilities of full-time employment while working diligently toward
earning her GED/high school diploma.
On December 3rd, Remi completed her final exam and officially earned her
diploma.
The program said Remi’s determination and
resilience are truly inspiring, and her achievement is a powerful reminder of
what can be accomplished with steady effort and courage.
This year, the Adult Education program expanded by introducing
daytime classes in addition to the established jail-based classes.
In late January, the program opened its GED testing site,
providing candidates with the opportunity to earn their GED by passing four
individual tests.
If you or someone you know is interested in earning a GED/high school
diploma through the Franklin County Adult Education Program, you should contact
Michelle Richards at the Franklin County District Office at 850-670-2800 ext
4110.
