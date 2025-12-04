Thursday, December 4, 2025

Port St. Joe native Jarred Patterson was sworn in Monday as newest Circuit Court Judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit




Port St. Joe native Jarred Patterson was sworn in Monday as newest Circuit Court Judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit after serving as the State Attorney’s Office Gulf County Chief Prosecutor.

 

Patterson was sworn in by Gulf Circuit Judge Devin Collier.

 

Patterson was born and raised in Port St. Joe and served as a prosecutor in Franklin County for 16 years before returning home to Gulf County in 2024.

 

Judge Patterson assumed his new responsibilities this week for the 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes Gulf, Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington, and Holmes counties.

 

He is now presiding over all non-criminal cases in Gulf County, as well as the Bay County Family Docket and Veterans Court.

 

 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment