Port St. Joe native Jarred Patterson was sworn in Monday as
newest Circuit Court Judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit after
serving as the State Attorney’s Office Gulf County Chief Prosecutor.
Patterson
was sworn in by Gulf Circuit Judge Devin Collier.
Patterson
was born and raised in Port St. Joe and served as a prosecutor in Franklin
County for 16 years before returning home to Gulf County in 2024.
Judge
Patterson assumed his new responsibilities this week for the 14th Judicial
Circuit, which includes Gulf, Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington, and Holmes
counties.
He is now
presiding over all non-criminal cases in Gulf County, as well as the Bay County
Family Docket and Veterans Court.
