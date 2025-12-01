December with Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Waterkeeper Alliance Member Conference
by Cameron Baxley
These meetings matter because clean water work is long, hard, and often lonely. What really makes these gatherings powerful isn’t just the sessions—it’s the people who show up for each other. Coming together reminds us that we’re part of something bigger—an alliance of people across coasts, lakes, rivers, and communities who refuse to let pollution or indifference win.
The challenges facing our waterways are growing. But so is the strength of the Waterkeeper movement. Every conversation, every new partnership, every shared strategy makes the entire network more effective. When Waterkeepers gather, rivers benefit—across North America and at home.
