Monday, December 1, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK



 

 

Willow is nine months old and has a bull terrier look about her. She is sweet, gentle and a little shy at first. This little lady likes other dogs, people and doesn't appear too interested in cats. Willow has a pert and intelligent expression and we think she's very special. Please consider giving this sweet girl a home by Christmas!

 

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.




