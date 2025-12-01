FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Willow is nine months old and has a bull
terrier look about her. She is sweet, gentle and a little shy at first. This
little lady likes other dogs, people and doesn't appear too
interested in cats. Willow has a pert and intelligent expression and we think
she's very special. Please consider giving this sweet girl a home by Christmas!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment