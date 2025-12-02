FDC Announces Up To $6,000 Hiring Bonus For New Hire Correctional Officers At Select Locations
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is pleased to announce a $5,000 hiring bonus offered at 15 correctional institutions across the state. The hiring bonus adds to the numerous incentives and benefits of becoming a state correctional officer with FDC. The 18 institutions already offering a $1,000 bonus include the $5,000 hiring bonus as an added incentive
"Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ continued support of public safety, we can continue to provide incentives to those seeking a meaningful career in public safety," said Florida Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Secretary of Institutions Hope Gartman. "There has never been a better time to join our Agency and serve the great state of Florida through a career in corrections. Whether you’re just starting out, or looking for a new direction, our Agency offers stability, purpose, and the resources needed to succeed.”
FDC correctional officers start at $22 an hour and receive paid training, high-risk retirement benefits, ample opportunities for career advancement, as well as the array of comprehensive benefits offered to State of Florida employees.
Once certified by FDC Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission, new FDC correctional officers are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions:
