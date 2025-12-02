Tuesday, December 2, 2025

FDC Announces Up To $6,000 Hiring Bonus For New Hire Correctional Officers At Select Locations

 

 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is pleased to announce a $5,000 hiring bonus offered at 15 correctional institutions across the state. The hiring bonus adds to the numerous incentives and benefits of becoming a state correctional officer with FDC. The 18 institutions already offering a $1,000 bonus include the $5,000 hiring bonus as an added incentive

 

"Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ continued support of public safety, we can continue to provide incentives to those seeking a meaningful career in public safety," said Florida Department of Corrections Assistant Deputy Secretary of Institutions Hope Gartman. "There has never been a better time to join our Agency and serve the great state of Florida through a career in corrections. Whether you’re just starting out, or looking for a new direction, our Agency offers stability, purpose, and the resources needed to succeed.”

 

FDC correctional officers start at $22 an hour and receive paid training, high-risk retirement benefits, ample opportunities for career advancement, as well as the array of comprehensive benefits offered to State of Florida employees. 

 

Once certified by FDC Criminal Justice Standards & Training Commission, new FDC correctional officers are eligible to receive bonuses at the following institutions: 

 

INSTITUTIONS

$1,000 NEW HIRE BONUS

$5,000 ADDITIONAL BONUS

Apalachee CI (Sneads)

X

X

Calhoun CI (Blountstown)

X

 

Columbia CI (Lake City)

X

X

Dade CI (Florida City)

X

 

Florida State Prison (Raiford)

X

X

Franklin CI (Carabelle)

X

X

Gulf CI (Wewahitchka)

X

X

Hamilton CI (Jasper)

X

X

Jackson CI (Malone)

X

X

Liberty CI (Bristol)

X

X

Mayo CI (Mayo)

X

 

Northwest Florida Reception Center (Chipley)

X

X

Okeechobee CI (Okeechobee)

X

X

Reception and Medical Center (Lake Butler)

 

X

Santa Rosa CI (Milton)

X

 

Suwannee CI (Live Oak)

 

X

Taylor CI (Perry)

X

X

Union CI (Starke)

X

X

Wakulla CI (Crawfordville)

X

X

 

To learn more about FDC's career opportunities, visit FLDOCJOBS.com.   




