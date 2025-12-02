Tuesday, December 2, 2025

The Apalachicola Riverkeeper's annual RiverTrek was a big success this year

The fundraising and awareness-raising event raised over 90 thousand dollars this year, and donations are still coming in.

 

The money raised will help the Apalachicola Riverkeeper continue its work to protect and restore the Apalachicola River through advocacy, outreach, education and research.

 

Apalachicola Riverkeeper patrols the river conducting visual surveys and provides independent water quality testing and Micro plastics sampling and are in the process of a multi-year slough restoration project to restore the connection of three primary slough systems in the Apalachicola River watershed during times of low flow.

 

This was the 17th year of the RiverTrek event which took 22 participants on a 107-mile kayak trip from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.

 

As part of their journey, they meet with historians, local officials, naturalists and scientists, becoming ambassadors for the Apalachicola River and Bay.

 

And there is still time to make a donation if you would like.

 

You can find out how at https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/




