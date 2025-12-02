The
Apalachicola Riverkeeper's annual RiverTrek was a big success this year.
The
fundraising and awareness-raising event raised over 90 thousand dollars this
year, and donations are still coming in.
The money
raised will help the Apalachicola Riverkeeper continue its work to protect and
restore the Apalachicola River through advocacy, outreach, education and
research.
Apalachicola
Riverkeeper patrols the river conducting visual surveys and provides
independent water quality testing and Micro plastics sampling and are in the
process of a multi-year slough restoration project to restore the connection of
three primary slough systems in the Apalachicola River watershed during times
of low flow.
This was the 17th
year of the RiverTrek event which took 22 participants on a 107-mile kayak trip
from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
As part of
their journey, they meet with historians, local officials, naturalists and
scientists, becoming ambassadors for the Apalachicola River and Bay.
And there is
still time to make a donation if you would like.
You can find
out how at https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/
No comments:
Post a Comment