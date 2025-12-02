The Carrabelle Food Pantry will soon start evening food distributions to give more people an opportunity to get food.
The Carrabelle Food Pantry currently distributes food on Thursdays from 9 to 11 at the Carrabelle United Methodist Church on Tallahassee Street.
Beginning in January, the Pantry will start an evening distribution on Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
They hope this will give more people who work an opportunity to get food from them.
People who take part in the food distribution will be able to choose whether to come in the morning or afternoon.
The salary limitations also went up in July, which means more people qualify for the service.
The Carrabelle food pantry is looking for donations of canned foods and dry foods to help less fortunate families in our area this Holiday season.
They are looking for everything from canned fruits and vegetables to canned meats, breakfast cereal, and dry goods like pasta.
Or you can make a cash donation and the Pantry can purchase items at a big discount through Second Harvest.
Just 6 dollars pays for one week of meal supplements, while 300 dollars can pay for a full year.
Checks can be made out to the Carrabelle Food Pantry at PO Box 215 in Carrabelle.
The zip code is 32322
