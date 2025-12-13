Saturday, December 13, 2025

FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK




 

 

Belle is a beautiful and very social husky mix. She is two years old is housebroken and crate trained. She does well with kids and other dogs. She loves to play fetch, knows the sit, lay down and high five commands, and is in need of a loving home preferably before Christmas!


 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.






