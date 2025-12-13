FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Belle is a beautiful and very social husky mix.
She is two years old is housebroken and crate trained. She does well with kids
and other dogs. She loves to play fetch, knows the sit, lay down and high five
commands, and is in need of a loving home preferably before Christmas!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
