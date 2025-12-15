Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from Gulf and Franklin Counties.
Red Tide was first found in the St. Joe Bay in September, but has continued to show up in weekly water samples since then.
It was found in 5 out of 9 water samples taken from around the St. Joe Bay on December 8th, 9th and 10th.
It appeared in medium concentrations in samples taken from Eagle Harbor, and in low concentrations in samples from mid St. Joe Bay, Patton Bayou and Pig Island.
In Franklin County, red tide was found in 8 of 12 water samples taken between December 8th and the 10th, including in very low concentrations near the Eastpoint Fishing Pier and an area known as Bulkhead Point.
It was found in background concentrations in samples taken from around the St. George Island bridge, and the old St. George Island bridge causeway.
Red Tide is a microscopic plant that occurs naturally in Florida waters and when conditions are good – will begin to multiple and create a bloom.
In large enough concentrations, red tide releases a neurotoxin that affect the transmission of nerve signals and can lead to several internal complications and possibly death for marine life.
Red tide can also cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
