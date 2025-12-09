GCSC Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications for the 2026–2027 Academic Year

Panama City, FL – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation is pleased to announce that scholarship applications for the 2026–2027 academic year are now open. All current and prospective Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) students planning to attend in Fall 2026 are encouraged to apply. Area high school seniors who intend to enroll at GCSC next fall are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and apply early.
Foundation scholarships remain one of the most impactful ways the College supports student success. Applicants must hold a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher and enroll in at least three credit hours at Gulf Coast State College.
The application deadline for all general and endowed scholarships is March 15, 2026.
These scholarships help cover tuition, textbooks, program supplies, and other educational expenses, and can be combined with additional forms of financial aid such as Bright Futures, Pell Grants, Florida College Prepaid, or external scholarships.
In recent years, the Foundation has strengthened its commitment to expanding access through enhanced scholarship opportunities supporting academic transfer pathways, workforce training programs, and specialized fields of study. Many awards also reflect the generosity of local donors who are dedicated to advancing education within the region.
To learn more about the scholarships offered and how to apply, please visit www.gcscfoundation.org/
