Getting a driver’s license in
Franklin County will soon be easier.
The Franklin County Tax
Collector’s Office said that starting
early 2026, the office will no longer require appointments for Driver License
services, except for the driving exam.
That
includes getting a new driver’s license or renewing an old license.
The
office is also able to administer the written exam.
Two of the clerks in the office, Ms. Juan Jones
and Mrs. Connie Polous, have officially passed their certification requirements.
They are now just waiting for state approval.
Once that is complete, they will soon be able to
help with ALL Driver License services at the Tax Collectors Office.
