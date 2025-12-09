Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Getting a driver’s license in Franklin County will soon be easier

The Franklin County Tax Collector’s Office said that starting early 2026, the office will no longer require appointments for Driver License services, except for the driving exam.

 

That includes getting a new driver’s license or renewing an old license.

 

The office is also able to administer the written exam.

 

Two of the clerks in the office, Ms. Juan Jones and Mrs. Connie Polous, have officially passed their certification requirements.

 

They are now just waiting for state approval.

 

Once that is complete, they will soon be able to help with ALL Driver License services at the Tax Collectors Office.




