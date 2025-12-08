Florida’s first black bear hunting season since 2015 began Saturday and will continue through December 28th.
Over 160 thousand applications were made for just 172 black bear hunting permits for this December’s hunt.
Only one bear may be harvested per permit, and bears must weigh at least 100 pounds and cannot be taken with cubs.
Eligible hunting areas include private lands with permission and most wildlife management areas within the East Panhandle, North, Central and South units.
The FWC said regulated hunting will allow the state to manage population growth rates in areas with the largest bear subpopulations.
The black bear population has come back from just several hundred bears in the 1970s to over 4,000 today and is one of Florida’s most successful conservation efforts.
Regulated black bear hunting occurred in Florida in the 1930s and continued until 1994.
Hunting was then closed until it was reopened for one season in the fall of 2015.
Over 160 thousand applications were made for just 172 black bear hunting permits for this December’s hunt.
Only one bear may be harvested per permit, and bears must weigh at least 100 pounds and cannot be taken with cubs.
Eligible hunting areas include private lands with permission and most wildlife management areas within the East Panhandle, North, Central and South units.
The FWC said regulated hunting will allow the state to manage population growth rates in areas with the largest bear subpopulations.
The black bear population has come back from just several hundred bears in the 1970s to over 4,000 today and is one of Florida’s most successful conservation efforts.
Regulated black bear hunting occurred in Florida in the 1930s and continued until 1994.
Hunting was then closed until it was reopened for one season in the fall of 2015.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment