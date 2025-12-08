The St. Joe Bay Humane Society in Gulf County announced Saturday that their shelter is currently full and they can not accept owner surrenders or stray surrenders at this time.
The shelter says if you find a stray animal, they can help you with food and blankets, and even a post on Facebook to help you find the owner, but they cannot take the animal into the shelter until they free up some space.
The shelter has lowered its adoption prices to help people adopt a stray dog or cat, through a nationwide initiative called “Empty the Shelters.”
The price to adopt digs and puppies is currently 70 dollars, which is down from 150 dollars for adult dogs and 200 dollars for puppies.
You can adopt an adult cat for 25 dollars and kittens for 30 dollars.
Stop by the shelter as soon as you can, the reduced adoption fees are good through December 15th.
The St. Joe Bay Humane Society is located at 1007 10th Street in Port St. Joe.
It is open Tuesday through Saturday.
