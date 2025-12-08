Red tide continues to be found in water samples taken from Gulf and Franklin Counties.
Red Tide was first found in the St. Joe Bay in September, but has continued to show up in weekly water samples since then.
It was found in 5 out of 6 water samples taken from around the St. Joe Bay on December 1st and 2nd, mostly in background concentrations, though 2 samples showed low concentrations.
In Franklin County, red tide was found in 7 of 13 water samples taken between December 1st through the 3rd, including in very low concentration in mid-Apalachicola Bay, and in very low concentrations near the old St. George Island bridge causeway.
There were no fish kills attributed to Red Tide reported from Gulf or Franklin counties last week.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
Red Tide was first found in the St. Joe Bay in September, but has continued to show up in weekly water samples since then.
It was found in 5 out of 6 water samples taken from around the St. Joe Bay on December 1st and 2nd, mostly in background concentrations, though 2 samples showed low concentrations.
In Franklin County, red tide was found in 7 of 13 water samples taken between December 1st through the 3rd, including in very low concentration in mid-Apalachicola Bay, and in very low concentrations near the old St. George Island bridge causeway.
There were no fish kills attributed to Red Tide reported from Gulf or Franklin counties last week.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans.
Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and eye discomfort in humans.
People with respiratory conditions should use extra caution and avoid affected areas.
Do not harvest or eat shellfish, or distressed or dead fish from the area.
If exposed to red tide, wash your skin, clothing with soap and fresh water as soon as possible.
https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment