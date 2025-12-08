Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

Monday, December 8, 2025

Help support a critical expansion of our Sea Turtle Hospital!

North Florida’s only Fibropapilloma (FP) treatment facility has closed—leaving a major gap in care for some of the most vulnerable sea turtles. GSML is now the closest and most capable facility to step in, but we urgently need to build a dedicated FP quarantine system and expand our hospital to meet the growing need.

We’re raising $50,000 to:

  • Build a fully isolated FP quarantine room
  • Install specialized life-support and filtration systems
  • Add FP-rated rehab tanks
  • Create a modern surgical suite with imaging, anesthesia, and CO₂ laser capability
  • Increase our ability to treat BOTH FP and non-FP turtles—cold-stunned, hooked, boat-struck, and more


This expansion will allow GSML to treat FP-positive turtles for the first time, reduce transport stress, strengthen Florida’s marine wildlife response, and save more endangered sea turtles every year.

Thanks to the generosity of so many donors, we are 25% of the way to our goal!


﻿As a nonprofit, GSML relies entirely on donations to run our sea turtle program. Your gift today directly funds life-saving rescue, treatment, and release.

Help us close North Florida’s sea turtle care gap.

Click Here to Donate!

Sea Turtle Release!

Meet Aphrodite, our beautiful Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle! She was recently brought to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab. After arriving at our Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Center, Aphrodite received full diagnostics, including X-rays to check for internal hooks and screenings for pneumonia.


We’re thrilled to share that she got a completely clean bill of health — no hooks, no pneumonia, and no lingering issues. Thanks to quick action and proper evaluation, Aphrodite is now ready to head back home. Join us Thursday, December 18th at 3 PM at Alligator Point Beach Access Point 2 to watch her swim home!

Intern Spotlight﻿

Meet Madison Wechter, one of our new 6-month interns, who is originally from Canton, GA. Madison has a bachelor's degree in Marine Science with a minor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation from the University of Florida. Madison enjoys hanging with friends, hiking, and swimming in her free time. She is most excited about getting to try so many different things in the Marine Science Field at GSML.

Madison's Goals: Be a part of the Marine Science Field, help Animals, and educate others on the Importance of Conservation

Favorite Lab Animal: Peaches the Stingray and Lil Herc our Resident Sea Turtle!

We are so thrilled to have her on as an intern!

Creature Feature: Cownose Rays!

We’re excited to welcome two new residents to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab: Buttercup and Rumba, a pair of adorable cownose rays who have already stolen the hearts of our staff and visitors! 💛🖤

Cownose rays are some of the most graceful swimmers in the ocean, and watching these two glide through the water is like watching underwater ballet. Here are some fun facts about them:

💡 Fun Cownose Ray Facts:

▪️ They get their name from the unique shape of their snout—it resembles the nose of a cow! 🐄

▪️ Cownose rays flap their pectoral fins like wings to “fly” through the water.

▪️ They’re incredibly social and often travel in large schools that can stretch for miles.

▪️ Their teeth are perfectly designed to crunch on clams, oysters, and other hard-shelled snacks.

▪️ Despite their size, they’re gentle and curious creatures that love exploring their surroundings.

Buttercup and Rumba are settling in wonderfully, and we can’t wait for you to meet them on your next visit. Come say hi and watch them soar around their new home! 💙🌊


at

