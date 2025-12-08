Stories from the Seaside - The E-Newsletter of the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab

We’re excited to welcome two new residents to Gulf Specimen Marine Lab: Buttercup and Rumba, a pair of adorable cownose rays who have already stolen the hearts of our staff and visitors!
Cownose rays are some of the most graceful swimmers in the ocean, and watching these two glide through the water is like watching underwater ballet. Here are some fun facts about them:
Fun Cownose Ray Facts:
They get their name from the unique shape of their snout—it resembles the nose of a cow!
Cownose rays flap their pectoral fins like wings to “fly” through the water.
They’re incredibly social and often travel in large schools that can stretch for miles.
Their teeth are perfectly designed to crunch on clams, oysters, and other hard-shelled snacks.
Despite their size, they’re gentle and curious creatures that love exploring their surroundings.
Buttercup and Rumba are settling in wonderfully, and we can’t wait for you to meet them on your next visit. Come say hi and watch them soar around their new home!
