Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

🌟𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁

We are excited to shine a spotlight on BeMajor Gulf Coast Realty, a proud member of the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce — and one of our region’s leading real-estate teams.


🏡 𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗔𝗿𝗲

Be Major Gulf Coast Realty serves Port St. Joe and the surrounding Gulf Coast communities. Their offering spans buying, selling, and financing homes — all under one roof.


They maintain a deep knowledge of top areas including Cape San Blas, Port Saint Joe, Panama City, Mexico Beach, Indian Pass, St. George Island, Apalachicola, Wewahitchka — covering a wide stretch of Florida’s Gulf Coast.


🤝 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗼 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁

Whether you’re buying your dream beach cottage or selling a family home, Be Major offers personalized support — from “Find a Home” to “Sell My Home” to “Home Financing.” Their team is praised for being responsive, knowledgeable, and deeply connected to our community’s real estate market. 

𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗚𝗜𝗙𝗧 𝗪𝗥𝗔𝗣𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧

Bring your gifts to their office at 310 3rd St., Suite C, and they’ll take care of the wrapping — or you can use their space and supplies to wrap them your way! Offered from November 29 to December 23.


We’re proud to have Be Major Gulf Coast Realty among our Chamber members — a team committed to helping people find their homes along Florida’s beautiful Gulf Coast. If you’re thinking of buying or selling property, they’re a great local resource.


📞 For more info or to connect with them, visit them at www.bemajorteam.com, or give them a call at (850) 247-8415.

🚰 Member Spotlight


Palm Plumbing serves Florida’s Gulf Coast with reliable, professional plumbing services for both residential and commercial customers. Their skilled, licensed team handles everything from new construction and remodels to repairs, repipes, water heater installations, sewer and drain services, fixture upgrades, leak detection, and full plumbing system work.


With a strong commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Palm Plumbing Inc. is a valuable addition to our business community — helping keep our homes and businesses running smoothly.


🌐 Learn more: palmplumbinginc.com

🎨 Member Spotlight

This week, we’re excited to highlight Jill Seiler, the creative force behind Jill’s Fine Arts. Jill’s work is celebrated for its vibrant color, emotional storytelling, and strong coastal influence — each piece offering a unique perspective shaped by her artistic vision and connection to the Gulf Coast.


Jill specializes in original paintings, custom commissions, and expressive fine-art pieces that bring warmth, personality, and beauty into any space. Her art captures moments, memories, and the natural world in a way that resonates deeply with collectors and admirers alike.


🖼️ Visit Jill’s Gallery - 216 Third St. Port St Joe, FL

Jill’s Fine Arts features a welcoming gallery space where visitors can explore her collections in person, discover new works, and connect directly with the artist. Whether you're seeking a meaningful custom piece or browsing for inspiration, her gallery provides an inviting space to experience her artistry up close.


🌐 Explore her work: jillsfinearts.com

2026 Winter Fun: Welcome Back Reception RSVP

We're so excited to welcome you back for Gulf County’s 2026 Winter Fun season!

Join us for the Welcome Back Reception on Thursday, January 8, 2026 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM ET at the Gulf County Welcome Center.


Enjoy light refreshments, a to-go lunch, and great conversation on the back deck.


Please RSVP by December 22 to guarantee your meal. Walk-ins are welcome, but lunch will only be guaranteed for those who pre-register.

RSVP HERE!

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our NEW website for a complete list.

