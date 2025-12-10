A local boy scout is working
to become Franklin county’s first Eagle Scout since the boy scout troop
reformed in 2021.
Richard Lehnert is currently a Life Scout, which
is the
second-highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.
To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, he plans to build a Bunker Gear Drying Rack for the Saint George Island Volunteer
Fire Department.
The project will help remove harmful chemicals and carcinogens from fire
department gear, and hopefully save the Fire Department money in the process.
Richard is currently collecting money to pay for the materials – he will
need about 1500 dollars, and has close to 600 already collected.
Any money raised over the cost of construction will go to the St. George
Island ire Department.
You can make a donation through a site called givebutter.com – we have
posted the link on the Oyster Radio Facebook Page.
If you aren't able to help with a cash donation, but would like to help
in the actual construction of the drying rack – Richard will be setting up some
work dates soon and would appreciate any help he can get.
https://givebutter.com/kjo2ig
No comments:
Post a Comment