Franklin
County, Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka High Schools will all be in the same
division next year, unless some of the teams withdraw.
The Florida High School Athletic Association
released its official redistricting of Florida High School Classifications this
week, and all three of our local high schools were placed in the rural division.
The rural division is for the
smallest 40 high schools in Florida by enrollment.
The division was created to improve
competitive balance between schools.
The division is being operated as a
pilot program this year, but will become a permanent setup for the 2026-2027
season.
Other teams in the rural division include Baker,
Blountstown, Central, Chipley, Cottondale, Graceville, Holmes, Jay, Marianna, and
Vernon.
There could be some changes.
Schools have until December 17th to withdraw from
the FHSAA or provide updated enrollment numbers that could affect their final
classification.
