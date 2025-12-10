Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Franklin County, Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka High Schools will all be in the same division next year, unless some of the teams withdraw

The Florida High School Athletic Association released its official redistricting of Florida High School Classifications this week, and all three of our local high schools were placed in the rural division. 

The rural division is for the smallest 40 high schools in Florida by enrollment.

The division was created to improve competitive balance between schools.

The division is being operated as a pilot program this year, but will become a permanent setup for the 2026-2027 season.

Other teams in the rural division include Baker, Blountstown, Central, Chipley, Cottondale, Graceville, Holmes, Jay, Marianna, and Vernon.

There could be some changes.

Schools have until December 17th to withdraw from the FHSAA or provide updated enrollment numbers that could affect their final classification. 



