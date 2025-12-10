The ongoing red
tide outbreak in Gulf and Franklin counties is affecting more than people and
fish.
The University of Florida Extension Program says the current
outbreak is also having a major impact on terrapins around the St. Joe Bay.
Diamondback terrapins are small- to medium-sized turtles found in coastal
waters from the Gulf of Mexico to Massachusetts.
They live in brackish water habitat where blue
crabs tend to live, including salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps,
tidal creeks and rivers.
Rick O’Connor, the extension agent for Escambia County said that
at least 66 terrapins have been found dead during the red tide outbreak, all
were females, and most of them were large females.
Red Tide is a microscopic plant that occurs naturally in Florida
waters and when conditions are good – will begin to multiple and create a
bloom.
In large enough concentrations, red
tide releases a neurotoxin that affect the transmission of nerve signals and
can lead to several internal complications and possibly death for marine life.
There have also been several fish
kills reported since the red tide event began in September.
