Wednesday, December 10, 2025

The ongoing red tide outbreak in Gulf and Franklin counties is affecting more than people and fish.



            The ongoing red tide outbreak in Gulf and Franklin counties is affecting more than people and fish.

The University of Florida Extension Program says the current outbreak is also having a major impact on terrapins around the St. Joe Bay.

Diamondback terrapins are small- to medium-sized turtles found in coastal waters from the Gulf of Mexico to Massachusetts.

 

They live in brackish water habitat where blue crabs tend to live, including salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps, tidal creeks and rivers. 

 

Rick O’Connor, the extension agent for Escambia County said that at least 66 terrapins have been found dead during the red tide outbreak, all were females, and most of them were large females.

Red Tide is a microscopic plant that occurs naturally in Florida waters and when conditions are good – will begin to multiple and create a bloom.

In large enough concentrations, red tide releases a neurotoxin that affect the transmission of nerve signals and can lead to several internal complications and possibly death for marine life.

There have also been several fish kills reported since the red tide event began in September.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment