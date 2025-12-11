Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor & Boat Parade of Lights

On Saturday, December 13 from 1–7 pm ET, the Holiday on the Harbor Festival & Boat Parade of Lights returns to Marine Street and the Carrabelle waterfront.
This free, family-friendly celebration features children’s activities, arts & crafts, delicious food, holiday music, and plenty of festive fun.
Kids can enjoy visits with Santa (arriving on the fire truck!), mini-train rides, a bouncy house, and a book giveaway. Shoppers will find unique art, local gifts, and yummy holiday treats, with great stores and restaurants just steps away.
Then at 6:15 pm, gather along the harbor for the magical Boat Parade of Lights as decorated vessels sparkle across the water. Boaters can enter for free! Awards follow at C-Quarters Marina.
Presented by the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce
No comments:
Post a Comment