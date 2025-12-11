NOAA Fisheries Announces the Reopening of the 2025 Federal Gulf of America Red Snapper Recreational For-Hire Season

Immediate Release
December 11, 2025
Reopening of the 2025 Federal Gulf of America Red Snapper Recreational For-Hire Season
What/When/Why:
The Gulf of America federal red snapper for-hire season will reopen at 12:01 a.m., local time, on December 11, 2025, and will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on January 1, 2026.
The 2025 Gulf of America red snapper fishing season in federal waters for vessels with federal for-hire (charter/headboat) reef fish permits was 107 days (opened June 1, 2025, and closed at 12:01 a.m. local time on September 16, 2025).
Based on updated landings data, NOAA Fisheries determined that the red snapper recreational federal for-hire annual catch target was not reached during the open season. Therefore, NOAA Fisheries is reopening the season to provide Gulf of America federally permitted for-hire fishermen opportunity to catch the remaining allocation.
Private Anglers Note: This reopening does not affect the recreational private angler season, which is determined by state agencies. Please check with your state agency for information on your state’s red snapper fishing season.
