If you have citrus trees, then you need to know
about a threat called Citrus Greening Disease.
Citrus greening disease is bacterial disease that
slowly weakens and kills all types of citrus trees and causes fruit to become
lopsided and taste bitter, making it unusable.
There is no known cure for the disease, but there
is a way to kill off the bug that spreads the disease.
Citrus Greening Disease is spread by an insect
called the Asian citrus psyllid and a successful method of controlling the
psyllids is to release a tiny non-stinging wasp which is a natural enemy of the
psyllids.
The parasitic wasp lays its eggs inside the larvae
of the psyllids and when the eggs hatch, new wasps emerge and kill the host as
they exit.
The wasp has proved successful in controlling the
spread of citrus greening in other areas and does not affect any other species
than the Asian citrus psyllids.
The wasps remain as long as they have psyllids to
lay their eggs in, and die off once the psyllid population is eradicated.
If you would like to find out more abut the
disease, you should contact your local Extension office.
You can reach the Franklin County Extension Office
at 850-653-9337.
.
No comments:
Post a Comment