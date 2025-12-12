Friday, December 12, 2025

If you have citrus trees, then you need to know about a threat called Citrus Greening Disease.

 

Citrus greening disease is bacterial disease that slowly weakens and kills all types of citrus trees and causes fruit to become lopsided and taste bitter, making it unusable.

 

There is no known cure for the disease, but there is a way to kill off the bug that spreads the disease.

 

Citrus Greening Disease is spread by an insect called the Asian citrus psyllid and a successful method of controlling the psyllids is to release a tiny non-stinging wasp which is a natural enemy of the psyllids.

 

The parasitic wasp lays its eggs inside the larvae of the psyllids and when the eggs hatch, new wasps emerge and kill the host as they exit.

 

The wasp has proved successful in controlling the spread of citrus greening in other areas and does not affect any other species than the Asian citrus psyllids.

 

The wasps remain as long as they have psyllids to lay their eggs in, and die off once the psyllid population is eradicated.

 

If you would like to find out more abut the disease, you should contact your local Extension office.

 

You can reach the Franklin County Extension Office at 850-653-9337.

