Franklin County unemployment remained stable between August and September.
Franklin County unemployment was 5.1 percent in September, the same as the month before.
226 people were looking for work out of a workforce of 4407.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was well above the statewide unemployment average of 3.9 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment also remained mostly stable, falling from 4.3 percent in August to 4.2 percent in September.
297people were out of work in gulf County in September.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3.7 percent in September.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.8 percent.
