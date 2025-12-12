The Gulf red snapper for-hire season reopened on Thursday and will remain open for the rest of December.
Initially, the 2025 Gulf red snapper for-hire fishing season was approved for 107 days and ran from June 1st through September 16th.
NOAA Fisheries determined that the red snapper recreational federal for-hire annual catch target was not reached during the open season.
Therefore, NOAA Fisheries has reopened the for-hire season to provide Gulf federally permitted for-hire fishermen opportunity to catch the remaining allocation.
The reopening does not affect the recreational private angler season, which is determined by state agencies.
Florida’s recreational red snapper season is open on weekends, Friday through Sunday, through December 28th.
